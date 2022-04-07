EMF Welcomes New Marketing Director

Jordan Smith is the new Marketing Director for Educational Media Foundation, parent ministry of K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks. She served most recently as marketing manager at Compassion International, a non-profit organization that has partnered with K-LOVE and Air1 to help fight poverty.

“Jordan’s work in the Christian music space has prepared her well for the adventures that await her hereat EMF,” said Dean Sell, VP Marketing. “We’re excited to have someone of her caliber and skillset join our growing team.”

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Smith. “As the two largest Christian music radio networks, K-LOVE and Air1 bring hope to millions of people across the country and around the world. It’s a blessing to be able to contribute to such meaningful and purpose-filled work.”