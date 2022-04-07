Ric Swann, KZIA Passes

Former KZIA Morning Show Host & Music Director, Ric Swann has died. He worked in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa market since 1988 and was co-host of “Schulte & Swann” on KZIA.

The announcement on the stations Facebook page remembers Swann as more than just a DJ.

“Ric was loved for his kind heart, beautiful voice and his outstanding sense of humor. He made us laugh on a daily basis! But Ric was more than just a radio disc jockey. He served as a Program Director and Music Director on many radio stations and was also a major part in launching our sister station Smart-FM back in 2017. Many also remember Ric Swann for his time in theater and also every Christmas when he would dress up as Santa (or “Swanny Clause” as we’d call him) and visit children all over the corridor. We will miss his voice, his smile and the impact he left on thousands of Iowans over all these years. R.I.P.”

The station said Swann passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 62.