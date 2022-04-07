Cane Peterson Joins The Boss

Can Peterson is joining Press Communications owned classic rocker “The Boss,” WWZY/WBHX in Monmouth Ocean. He’ll host nights and weekends. Cane has been heard in the market for over 20 years on several other stations most recently with Audacy.

He also spent six years at SiriusXM’s Octane, Boneyard, and Alt Nation. As a television host, Cane fronted “The Rock Show” and “Top 20 Countdown” on VH1, and “Cold Pizza” on ESPN2.

“I’ve been a fan of Cane’s work on radio and on screen for years, he’s a great fit for the high energy, personality driven content we are creating on the air at 107-1 The Boss”

“Excited to join friends at 1071 Boss to do some real radio! Robby is a programmer who just gets it. He knows talent is the difference maker, and he believes in being live and local! Crazy, right? So thank you Robby for bringing me to the Jersey Shore, and lets have some damn fun!”