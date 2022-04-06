WBT Day In Charlotte

In recognition of WBT’s 100th Anniversary the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have proclaimed “WBT Day” on April 10, 2022. To mark the anniversary, the nighttime Charlotte skyline will sport the station’s colors of red, white and “WBT Blue.”

“Quite simply, we are humbled and honored,” said Mike Schaefer, PD. “Recognition by the City and County of this unique milestone, and their proclamations of WBT Day means everything to the twenty-five team members of WBT, and to the over one hundred hard-working members of our extended Radio One Charlotte family.”

As the third radio station officially licensed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the first in the Southeast, WBT has served the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, and listeners “From Canada to Cuba” since April 10, 1922.