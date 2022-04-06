Meet The Newest Alpha Market Manager

Alpha Media has promoted Bryan Hendry to Market Manager of it’s Columbia, SC cluster where he’ll oversee six Alpha stations. Hendry has been with the Alpha Columbia group for the last 16 years as a DOS and most recently VP/Station Manager.

Hendry said, “I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead Alpha Media’s Columbia cluster. I look forward to guiding our talented team as we continue to find ways to improve serving our valued listeners, advertisers, and community at large.”

Alpha Media’s Chief Revenue Officer and Regional President Mike Hartel added, “It has been such a pleasure working closely with Bryan, and I have so much respect for the way he leads and the way he treats his teams and our community. We have so much talent and so much opportunity in the Columbia market and there is not a better person to lead that team than Bryan Hendry!”