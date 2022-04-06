WRTI-FM is helping launch an English version of an award-winning Danish podcast, ‘Dangerous Tones-The Story of Danish Jazz’. ‘Dangerous Sounds’ is the result of a partnership with the public radio station of Temple University, and JazzDanmark, the national Danish organization for jazz.

“This revealing new Dangerous Sounds 8-episode podcast series showcases a powerful history and relationship between the U.S. and Denmark through jazz,” said Josh Jackson, Associate GM Content, WRTI. “It significantly adds to the overall history and appreciation of jazz music in America, as it has already done in Denmark.”

Each of the eight episodes enlighten listeners about how American music impacted the world starting back in the early 1920s then leading up to the ‘50s and ‘60s when the small state of Denmark became a world center for jazz.