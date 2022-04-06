MBJA Honors For KLIN

NRG’s KLIN Radio in Lincoln has once again been honored with several awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. The station received five Eric Sevareid Awards in the six-state region covered by the association.

Competing in the Medium Market Radio division, KLIN took First Place in Newscast, Sportscast/Program, and Spot News. KLIN earned Awards of Merit for Sportscast/Program and Talk/Public Affairs.

The Eric Sevareid Awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.