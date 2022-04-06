Hundreds Of Exhibitors At NAB Show

More than 900 companies are going to be on hand for the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 23-27. Included are 160 first-time exhibitors, debuting new products and offering first looks at trailblazing technologies through interactive exhibits and live demonstrations.

“As a platform for millions of dollars in commerce, the NAB Show is pivotal in ushering in the latest innovations propelling content forward and leading our community into new territory,” said Chris Brown, Executive VP/Managing Director of Global Connections and Events. “We are excited for attendees and exhibitors to experience the curated journeys available on our reimagined convention floor as we get back to doing business face-to-face.”

The NAB Show exhibitors will occupy distinct destinations throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center halls focused on four main verticals associated with the content lifecycle.

These NAB Show destinations include Create (North/Central Halls), Connect (West Hall), Capitalize (North Hall), Intelligent Content (West Hall)

The NAB Show will also feature new experiential zones in every exhibit hall – starting and check-in points where attendees can gain valuable insight into broader industry trends.

Guided tours of the NAB Show floor will also be offered to NAB members. The curated tours will explore dedicated topics relevant for attendees ranging from business executives to live content creators to engineers and IT professionals.