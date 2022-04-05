Yankees GM On ESPN NY

New York Yankees General Manager Aaron Boone will be a weekly guest on 98.7 ESPN New York (WEPN-FM). Boone will make Thursday afternoon appearances on “The Michael Kay Show”.

“I’m excited to join the Michael Kay Show every week and share insight on Yankees baseball,” said Boone. “98.7 ESPN New York is a great platform and opportunity to connect and talk directly with Yankees fans, and I’m excited to get started.”

“We are thrilled that Aaron will join us every week on the show,” said Kay. “Aaron is honest, self-effacing and will be able to answer the questions that rabid baseball fans have about the games. This will be a must listen for fans of any team.”