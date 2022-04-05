Jim Graci Heads South

Jim Graci is moving from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville to join Cox Media Group as Director of Branding and Programming. Graci most recently was Brand Manager and Program Director for KDKA for nine years.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join the CMG Jacksonville team,” said Jules Riley, Director of Operations, CMG Jacksonville. “We spoke to impressive candidates during our search and Jim quickly gained our attention for good reason. With his vast experience in both news talk and sports formats, he is tailor made to lead our news and sports teams in Jacksonville.”

“I am thrilled to join the CMG Jacksonville cluster and work with the incredible staff at WOKV-FM and ESPN 690, including the programming team led by Jules Riley and News Director Rob Jones,” said Graci. “I am grateful for Rob Babin, SVP of Radio, Chris Eagan, Drew Anderssen and Pete Spriggs for allowing me the opportunity to continue the tradition of extraordinary talk radio on these iconic stations.”