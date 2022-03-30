Buffalo Wild Wings Launches Radio Station

The restaurant launched its own branded radio station on iHeartRadio called ‘BDubs Radio powered by Wings, Beer and Sports.’ The digital station features contemporary music, sports programming and exclusive vignettes – such as weekly commentary from sportscaster and radio personality Dan Patrick as well as the week’s top sports match-ups, key rivalries, trivia and more.

“We wanted to create our own unique ongoing radio station that incorporates two of our Guests’ key passions – sports and music,” said Bob Ruhland, vice president of marketing, Buffalo Wild Wings. “It’s another great way for us to engage our Guests outside of our restaurants, while also letting them know about specials and activities they’ll find when they come in for the next big game.”

Listeners can tune in to the new B-Dubs Radio at iHeartRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app.