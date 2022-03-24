New Takin A Walk Episodes

Media Man Buzz Knight has added some new programs to his Takin A Walk podcast series. The newest trio of episodes, available on all popular podcast platforms, is from Knight’s LA trip.

Three episodes were taped including: Grace Gaustad, a new pop artist with her new song “Hero” in the new Netflix Original “Rescued By Ruby.” Grace is managed by Red Light Management, Actor Ed Begley Jr. a prolific Actor and Environmental Activist and Music Photographer Henry Diltz, known for his iconic photography including the famous Doors Morrison Hotel Album Cover.

“It was more fun that I could imagine heading to LA this week to walk and talk with some of the coolest people in the world,” said Knight. “This trip captured the true spirit of The Takin A Walk Series.”

