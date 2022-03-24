Rick Sanchez At Hispanic Radio Conference

Rick Sanchez has been a journalist, author, correspondent, and television news anchor for more than 25 years. These days he has turned his attention to and is using his media background now to focus on what he calls the “New American Mainstream.”

At the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami June 22 & 23, Sanchez will focus on the “New American Mainstream” — a community of people led by Latinos in America who speak English and are among the most entrepreneurial bunch this country has ever seen. They are youngest, the fastest-growing, and in fact, if they were a standalone country, they would be the 7th-largest economy in the world.

“Time for Change: The New American Mainstream” is the title of his keynote during the first day of the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral June 22 & 23.

Sanchez says, “I am really looking forward to speaking at the Hispanic Radio Conference, especially as our culture and economy will look significantly different in the next decade.”

