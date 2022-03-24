Country Audience Research Webinar

During CRS ’22 in Nashville in February, NuVoodoo gave a one-hour presentation on a multi-generational research project examining the Country Music Radio audience. The upcoming Webinar, “What You Didn’t See”, takes a closer look behind the numbers.

NuVoodoo’s Leigh Jacobs and Carolyn Gilbert and CRS Agenda Committee member and iHeartMedia EVP Programming Maynard have been announced as Webinar panelists. Big Machine’s GM and CRS Research Committee member Clay Hunnicutt will serve as moderator. The Webinar is set for March 30, 2022.

“The consumer data compiled by our research partners at NuVoodoo was vast. A one-hour session at CRS wasn’t enough time to share every nugget, so Leigh Jacobs and Carolyn Gilbert have prepared an additional presentation designed to go deeper and wider,” said RJ Curtis, CRS Executive Director. “They’ll share insights into lifestyle and beliefs based on never before asked questions – the findings may challenge our assumptions about Country consumers’ approach to social and political topics.”

You can register for the Webinar Here.