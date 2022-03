The Shagbag Radio Show is celebrating 20 years on the air. The show airs Saturday mornings on iHeart’s KION 1460AM/101.1FM in Monterey, California.

The Shagbag Show has been on the air since 2002. The one-hour show morphed out of a 5-minute golf tip segment-type show that ran from 1998-2003 on KOCN, and then KION; hosted by David Marzetti and featuring Neil Allen, Head Pro at Del Monte golf course.

The show now originates from the Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey, CA.