Honors For LeVar Burton At NAB Show

Actor, director and educator LeVar Burton will receive the first-ever Insight Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) during the NAB Show Welcome on April 25 in Las Vegas. The award is in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to broadcasting, history and American culture.

“Guided by a belief in the power of reading, for decades LeVar Burton has been a beloved champion of childhood literacy, a promoter of education through entertainment, and a champion of the importance of lifelong learning,” said LABF co-chairs Jack Goodman and Heidi Raphael. “The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is thrilled to present the inaugural Insight Award to LeVar Burton, who not only embodies the spirit of this honor but sets a high standard for all future recipients.”

Burton’s best-known acting credits are as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed television mini-series “Roots” and as Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. Burton was host and executive producer of “Reading Rainbow,” one of the longest-running children’s television shows in history. Burton has been honored with 13 Emmy Awards, 3 NAACP Awards, a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, the Fred Rogers Award and many other awards.

Registration and Information on NAB Show 2022 can be found Here.