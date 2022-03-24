Raph Returns To LA

Raphael “Raph” Opida is returning to Los Angeles as Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host for 104.3 MYFM (KBIG-FM). He spent two years on the air at KIIS-FM from 2019 – 2021, then active-duty opportunities in the New York Army National Guard.

“We are thrilled to have Raph back with iHeart LA and our new afternoon host on MYFM,” said John Peake, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia LA / MYFM PD. “He is talented and motivated and knows how to connect on any platform.”

“After a short walk outside the radio world, I’m back and ready to take on the LA market, this time with 104.3 MYFM,” said Opida. “Many thanks to iHeartMedia for affording me this great opportunity to utilize my programming chops.”

“Raph” is back on the air March 28.