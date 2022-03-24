More PD Duties For Dent

Steve Dent is the new Program Director for WFTK-FM/96Rock, Cincinatti. Dent will continue afternoon drive at the station and continue as PD for WOFX-FM/92.5.

“Since coming on board last September, Steve has proven himself as a strong leader with drive, passion, and accountability,” said Jon Laing, VP/GM Cumulus Cincinatti.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead these Rock brands in my hometown,” said Dent. “I’m looking forward to working with this talented team at Cumulus Cincinnati to build upon the Rock traditions of 92.5 The Fox and 96Rock,”