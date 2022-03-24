New Fox News Audio Anchor

Gianna Gelosi is a new FOX News Headlines 24/7 anchor. She worked as an evening anchor for News 12 Long Island and News 12 Westchester where she covered national and local news stories.

Gelosi will anchor alongside FOX News Audio’s Therese Crowley and CJ Papa, covering entertainment, sports, politics, business, social media trends and breaking news on SiriusXM Channel 115. Additionally, she will file news reports for the FOX News Radio syndication platform as well as contribute to FOX News Podcasts.