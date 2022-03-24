Radio STILL Dominates The Car

Despite slick, new, computer-like infotainment systems in every new automobile that rolls off the lot, free radio continues to dominate listening in vehicles.

The competition for the ear of the consumer has never been as fierce as it is today, and finding AM/FM in the DASH is becoming more complicated for a new vehicle buyer. Yet, radio still wins big in the vehicle, according to the latest Infinite Dial research from Edison Research.

Tom Webster presented Edison’s annual Infinite Dial research Wednesday during the opening session of Podcast Movement’s Evolutions.

Webster said 73% of those in the U.S. age 18+ who have ridden in or driven a car in the last month use AM/FM radio as an audio source in-car, “far outpacing the next-closest audio source, owned digital music (used by 53%).”

And, as the chart below shows, even with years of free 6-month subscriptions in nearly every new vehicle, SiriusXM has remained flat. Free AM/FM radio crushes SiriusXM in the car.



While, as we reported last week, in-home radio listening is being challenged by the lack of actual radio’s in the home, as the country gets closer to normal, with more people returning to the office to work, traveling and vacationing, radio continues to rule that ride.