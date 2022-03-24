Online Listening Still Climbing

Something else to keep an eye on is online listening. According to Edison’s latest research, online listening, which includes AM/FM radio, continues to increase. Making it as simple as possible for consumers to find and listen to your radio station wherever they consume audio remains key to riding that wave.

The 2022 Infinite Dial research shows that 73% of the U.S. 12+ population (an estimated 209 million people) have listened to online audio in the last month, up from 68% in 2021.

And, as the upper demo’s are more likely to listen online, according to Edison. The jump was primarily driven by listeners age 35+, as the number of those age 35+ who listen to online audio monthly increased by 13% year over year. Weekly online audio listening also rose to 67% of the U.S. 12+ population, up from 62% in 2021. ­­­

