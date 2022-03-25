Kudos To The Cromwell Team

CEO Bud Walters shares with Radio Ink that on Thursday the company held its annual St. Jude Radiothon in Mattoon, Illinois. The first Radiothon back in 2000 raised $19,000. This year, over $128,000 was raised. Over the years, WMCI in Mattoon has raised over $1.5 million for St. Jude.

Pictured are Renee Fonner and Bub McCullough, WMCI Morning Hosts, celebrating the big success.

Walters also shared that Cromwell Media has been named the Small Business of the Year by the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.