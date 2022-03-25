Audacy, NFL Team Part Ways

And who ended the relationship depends on which side you ask. What’s clear is that Audacy’s WTEM-AM will no longer be the flagship station for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and they will not carry the team’s games.

Audacy posted a statement to the WTEM website from morning man Kevin Sheehan who said, the team and Audacy disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and it is also very important for us as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis about the Commanders on our talk shows.”

The team issued the following statement to Sports Illustrated stating it was the team’s decision to end the relationship: “We shared with Audacy last week that we would not be moving forward as partners,” the statement said. “We’re very excited about our new radio broadcast partner, who we will be announcing soon, and anticipate this being the largest radio deal in the team’s history.”

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder owned WTEM when he still had a stable of radio stations in a company called Red Zebra. He sold WTEM to Radio One in 2018 and liquidated the company after previously selling off other stations.

Audacy picked up WTEM in 2020 from Radio One in a multi-station swap that also included stations and brands in Charlotte St. Louis.