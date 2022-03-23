WVRC Names VP Content

WVRC Media has named longtime radio personality Travis Jones as Vice President of Content. He has been with WVRC Media for nearly 30 years serving in various roles including on-air personality and program/operations director for a number of stations.

“Travis has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience when it comes to creating and managing content,” said George Pelletier, President/CEO. “In addition, he is very well-respected within our organization and exemplifies all of the WVRC core values. We are pleased that Travis is undertaking this challenge, WVRC Media will be stronger with him assuming this role within our organization”.

“I am truly honored to be asked to transition into this new role in one of the country’s best media companies,” said Jones. “WVRC Media has a proven commitment to great local content and community involvement, and I look forward to helping continue that in the future.”