KFAN’s Dan Barreiro HoF Honors

Dan Barreiro, Sports Talk Host on KFAN 100.3, has been inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Barreiro has been part of the Twin Cities KFAN lineup since 1992.

“There isn’t a radio personality who has had the kind of ratings success over the last three decades than Dan Barreiro. He has done it by hosting intelligent, entertaining, and compelling radio,” said Gregg Swedberg, SVP Programming iHeartMedia Minneapolis. “He’s more than the ‘Big Ticket,’ he is the blueprint.”

“Dan Barreiro has been the voice of Minnesota sports and big events for over 25 years on KFAN,” said Chad Abbott, PD. “His ratings dominance and social following proves how trusted he is as a respected voice for Minnesota.”