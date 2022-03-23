Wolkoff, G-Networks Lawsuit Settled

Back in January, the two sides agreed to see a private mediator to try to settle the lawsuit. Danno and Laura Wolkoff, who were let go from G-Networks, formerly Sun Broadcast Group, filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination in August. They say they were owed over $2 million.

Court filings show that the court in which the case was filed, has been advised by both sides that they have settled this matter. Both sides were ordered to file an entry of dismissal within 30 days or the court will issue an order dismissing the case.

The lawsuit claims that the Wolkoff’s were sent a termination letter alleging “gross negligence and gross incompetence in the performance of their duties and take reasonable measures to cured their conduct and its consequences within 30 days.” They say their salaries were also “suspended until further notice as a partial offset of the damages to its business caused by them.”

The Wolkoff suit claimed the termination notice failed to identify any specific conduct of Daniel and Laura that allegedly constituted gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct. And it failed to identify which duties Daniel and Laura allegedly performed with gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct and that the notice failed to identify what reasonable measures it deems necessary to cure Daniel’s and Laura’s alleged gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct.

Danno was being paid a salary of $250,000 at the time and Laura was being paid $200,000. They claimed they were fired without cause and are owed the $2.1 million as a result for their contract being breached.