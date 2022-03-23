Happy 5th to VCMG

Vic Canales, president and owner of VCMG Live, a locally owned radio company in Florida (Oldies 95.9FM & 106.9FM) recently held its 5th birthday celebration with a free concert starring Tony Orlando. The event was hosted by Scott Shannon, pictured here with Canales.

The birthday celebration took place at the Abacoa Amphitheater in Jupiter, Florida, sponsored.

“Oldies 95.9/106.9FM is a product of a complete team effort, and this station represents how radio used to be; unscripted and FUN. We want to speak to our local listeners and businesses with familiar and distinctive voices while playing the hits.” says Raymond ‘Chief’ Hernandez, SVP of Programming for VCMG Live. “This area has a rich musical heritage, and Oldies is here to fill that void.”

VCMG Live CEO and President Vic Canales says, “VCMG Live is all about giving advertisers and listeners the best experience possible. The True Oldies Channel 95.9/106.9FM will always be special because we engage with our community and play the hippest music from the 60s and 70s.”