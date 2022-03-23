KMJ-AM Centennial Celebration

Cumulus Media’s KMJ-AM in Fresno has kicked off a year-long 100th birthday celebration. The News/Talk station celebration includes plans for a concert and a documentary film.

“I started listening to KMJ in my 20’s. Over the past 33+ years, I have had the great honor and privilege to have worked with some of the greatest talent in the business, both on air and in sales. I am truly grateful and humbled by the fact that I have been so blessed to serve our valued listeners – this is my home,” said Patty Hixson, VP/MM.

KMJ began broadcasting on March 23, 1922 and is the 38th oldest licensed and continually operating radio station in America.