Radio Sputnik Still Underfire

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America has filed a petition seeking to revoke the licenses of radio stations owned by Arthur Liu and Yvonne S. Liu; the controlling shareholders of Way Broadcasting. The stations are broadcasting Radio Sputnik, a Russian government owned media enterprise.

In part the petition to revoke reads:

“Simply stated, Arthur and Yvonne Liu have exchanged the lives of innocent women and children in return for thirty pieces of Russian silver. They have failed in their duty to broadcast in the public interest. Their actions are so heartless and uncaring that not only should the license of WZHF(AM) be revoked, but all their above captioned licenses should be revoked as well.”

You can view the Full Petition Here.