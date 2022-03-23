New Co-Host In Indy

Casey Daniels is joining Indianapolis’ WIBC 93.1 FM as late-morning show co-host. Daniels returns to the “Circle City” after time in Grand Rapids, MI and South Bend, IN.

“Casey is a storyteller with great curiosity and creativity, said David Wood, VP Programming. “Pairing her with Rob Kendall and his deep knowledge of how local and state government works (or doesn’t work) will create a very entertaining and informative show.”

“I’m so thrilled to be back home again in Indiana at legendary 93 WIBC,” said Daniels. “I’m grateful for this amazing opportunity and what’s next. I’ll see you on the circle!”

‘The Kendall and Casey Show’. will begin on April 4 and will air weekdays from 9AM-Noon.