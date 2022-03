iHeartMedia’s WBTP-FM (The Beat) in Tampa is teaming up with 1-800-411-PAIN / Path Medical to give away gas to 97 cars on Wednesday. They will disclose the location Wednesday morning.

At 11:30 AM, 95.7, The Beat’s Queen B will announce live on air the exact location the gas giveaway will take place. The first 97 cars will each receive up to $41 of free gas, while supplies last.