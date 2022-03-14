Branco is Back

Meruelo Media in Los Angeles has announced Carlos Branco as its new Assistant Program Director for KLLI-FM. This marks the return to L.A. for Branco, who leaves Univision after 15 years, most recently overseeing the content for 5 of its AC stations and a network afternoon drive show.

“We’re excited to welcome Carlos back to LA,” commented Meruelo Media VP/Audio Brands Haz Montana. “Carlos knows the market, has produced successful morning and afternoon drive shows, and brings a great depth of knowledge in music programming. I’m excited he’ll have the tools of Cali 93.9 as a live and local station.”

“I am excited to be back in the city that helped make my dreams possible. Now it’s my chance to pay it forward and help my new team at Cali 93.9 achieve their goals. I love L.A.!” commented Branco.

Meruelo Media CEO/President Otto Padron remarked, “In just 2 years since its launch, CALI 93.9 has grown in amazing ways and has a bright future ahead. SoCal has made us the fastest growing station in the market and NAB recognized us with a Marconi for Spanish Language Station of the Year. Adding Carlos’ amazing track record, creative vision, flawless execution and inspiring leadership to the CALI team is a perfect storm!”