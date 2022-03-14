Welcome to Upstate New York Zakk

iHeartMedia Rochester and Syracuse announced today that Dominic “Zakk” Zaccagnini has been named PD for NewsRadio WHAM 1180, Radio 95.1 and 570 WSYR.

Zakk will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day programming for NewsRadio WHAM AM/FM and WSYR-AM.

Zakk joins the iHeartMedia Rochester and Syracuse markets from KSAN-San Francisco, where he most recently served as the program director and afternoon drive host while also handling pregame host duties for the Kansas City Chiefs on KCFX-Kansas City. He also served as assistant program director and afternoon host for WLUP-Chicago and as morning host for FOX Sports Radio. He began his career at WRRK-Pittsburgh and is a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Zaccagnini will report to Tias Schuster, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Upstate New York. “Zakk is a winner with deep programming knowledge coming from multiple formats and major markets,” said Schuster. “We look forward to his vision, energy, and leadership that he will bring to our stations.”

“We are excited to welcome Zakk to the team,” said Robert Morgan, Market President for iHeartMedia Upstate New York. “His passion for compelling spoken word radio and his successful experience working with high performing talent make him a perfect fit for this role.”

“It is a privilege for me to join so many talented professionals and become part of these amazing brands in this management role,” said Zakk. “I am grateful and very excited for this opportunity. Thanks to everyone at iHeartMedia for making it happen!”