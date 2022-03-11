Marconi Awards Moved to New York Show

With the Radio Show being absorbed into the big NAB Las Vegas Show, the NAB has decided to move the Radio Marconi Awards ceremony to New York. The 2022 awards will take place during a dinner program at NAB Show New York on October 19th.

The awards honor radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in radio broadcasting.

“NAB Show New York is the perfect venue for the Marconi Radio Awards with its prime location and ideal timing in the fall when the Marconis have traditionally been presented,” said April Carty-Sipp, EVP Industry Affairs. “We look forward to celebrating the best in radio in October.”

The entry window for the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards nominations will be May 1 – 31.

Information and Registration for the show can be found Here.