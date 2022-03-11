$67K Raised In Detroit

Beasley Media Group Detroit’s Praise Network recently set a brand-new fund-raising record. $67,250 was raised during its annual St. Jude Radiothon.

“My heart is bursting for joy for the kids and families at St. Jude,” said Randi Myles, PD and Host. “The radiothon is one of the highlights of my year because I am able to see and hear the generosity of our Detroit listeners.”

The day long fundraiser at the radio station featured music from St. Jude patients and their families, hourly challenges and inspiration with Randi’s yearly Cohost, Pastor Keenann Knox from Impact Church in Detroit.