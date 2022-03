Zena Burns has been named SVP of Content and Special Projects at Futuri. Having led marketing at Futuri since 2015, Burns will now focus exclusively on Futuri’s content creation.

Before Futuri, Burns was SVP, Programming Partnerships, in iHeartMedia’s NPG team, having started at then-Clear Channel in 2006 as Digital Program Director. She was also Entertainment Director/Music Editor at TEEN PEOPLE Magazine.