It’s a Podcast About Radio Station Websites

Is your radio station website a nightmare for listeners to navigate? Do you have ads and banners and videos and pop-ups covering up all the content? 30-year radio vet Jim Sherwood has launched a new weekly podcast aimed at helping stations improve their websites.

The show is called Better Radio Websites

To date the podcast has covered topics like building more traffic, speeding up your website, developing a better sports presence, and ensuring the station maintains an inventory of every online sponsorship opportunity.

Sherwood tells Radio Ink there is no reason why every radio station in the country should not have an amazing website presence that draws visitors back day after day. “There are so many great website providers to choose from and even ways for stations to create a great DIY website.”