The Block NYC Adds Two

Shelley Wade and Ed Lover will join 94.7 The Block (WXBK-FM) in New York. Wade will join as afternoon show host, Lover will join as evening show host.

“These two additions signal the growth of our new station as we fill out its first ever air staff,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM, Audacy New York. “Both Shelley and Ed possess rich experience in this format and have the talent, insight and entertainment value that will make them stars on 94.7 The Block.”

Wade has made stops at 97.9 The Box in Houston, Z100 in New York and 104.3 MYfm in Los Angeles. She is also an entertainment journalist with appearances on numerous national TV entertainment programs.

“I am so very excited for this new ride on The Block. Wow, coming back to NYC,” said Wade. “These eight years I’ve been away have flown by.”

James “Ed Lover” Roberts joins The Block after serving as morning show host for Audacy Chicago sister station 104.3 Jams (WMBX-FM).

“I’m extremely happy and grateful to be back on the air in NYC, my home,” said Lover. “No matter where I’ve traveled, New York is always with me. God bless this city! I’m back and energized!’