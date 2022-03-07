Midterms Focus For Bannon

Steve Bannon is turning his radio show into a platform for MAGA midterm candidates. The John Fredericks Radio Network will air the daily one-hour show in states with hotly contested races.

“The Republican establishment is just totally fearful of the populist Trump movement now taking over institutions,” Bannon told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a definite platform for MAGA and for America First. It’s the hyper-local version of the War Room.”

