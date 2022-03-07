Midterms Focus For Bannon

Steve Bannon is turning his radio show into a platform for MAGA midterm candidates. The John Fredericks Radio Network will air the daily one-hour show in states with hotly contested races.
“The Republican establishment is just totally fearful of the populist Trump movement now taking over institutions,” Bannon told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a definite platform for MAGA and for America First. It’s the hyper-local version of the War Room.”
You can read the Full BuzzFeed News story Here.
If this is airing on broadcast stations, they all must offer time to all declared candidates, not just the ones favored by Bannon. In fact it may be a good time to remind stations about the FCC rules for giving political candidates free airtime. The airwaves are the property of the people, not just one party.