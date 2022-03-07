Midterms Focus For Bannon

By
Radio Ink
-
1

Steve Bannon is turning his radio show into a platform for MAGA midterm candidates. The John Fredericks Radio Network will air the daily one-hour show in states with hotly contested races.

“The Republican establishment is just totally fearful of the populist Trump movement now taking over institutions,” Bannon told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a definite platform for MAGA and for America First. It’s the hyper-local version of the War Room.”

You can read the Full BuzzFeed News story Here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. If this is airing on broadcast stations, they all must offer time to all declared candidates, not just the ones favored by Bannon. In fact it may be a good time to remind stations about the FCC rules for giving political candidates free airtime. The airwaves are the property of the people, not just one party.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here