Chachi Drops Two New Ones

Dave “Chachi” Denes has added two new episodes of “Chachi Loves Everybody”. Interviews with Radio Hall of Famer Laura Cain and Jackie Parks of Envisionwise and Pivot Radio are featured.

Laura Cain talks about what she’s learned in her 30 years in radio, including why she prefers working in radio over TV, how she navigated multiple station changes and being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Jackie Parks talks about how her competitive drive led to the creation, continuous innovation, and success of Envisionwise and Pivot Radio. She also shares how her clients’ needs drive her business and breaks down her recipe for success for fellow and future entrepreneurs.

