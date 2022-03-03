Prison Radio Station Launches

It doesn’t get any more True Crime than this. What’s being called the first statewide prison radio station in Unites States history launched this week. “Inside Wire: Colorado Prison Radio” will be broadcast to Colorado prisoners on closed circuit TV, and to the public on the Inside Wire app.

Inside Wire General Manager and PD Ryan Conarro told KUSA-TV there’s a wealth of stories and perspectives behind the walls. “Radio is the perfect medium for this environment. We really believe that listening and sharing are essential human acts, both in and out of prison.

The station broadcasts music, news and entertainment. It’s a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Corrections and University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative. The hosts come from prisoners at Limon Correctional Facility, Sterling Correctional Facility and the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility.

The morning show, which begins at 5AM, is called Inside Wire in The Morning. At 9AM Inside Wire Hotlines is an audio bulletin board that includes announcements and updates for prisoners. There’s also a 9PM show called Behind The Mic, which profiles prisoners and staff across Colorado who keep Inside Wire on the air.

Conarro tells The Colorado Sun, “Many of the people I’m working with inside prison facilities are here because they committed harm and they’re separated from society as a consequence of that and they’re working toward healing and redemption. If we continue to have what conventionally has existed, which is a space of great isolation and a sense of lack of connection, that redemption and healing is much less likely to happen. … I think storytelling, listening to each other and sharing those stories is fundamental.”

Check out the full prison radio station program schedule HERE.

You can listen to the station at ColoradoPrisonRadio.com.