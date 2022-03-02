Spotify and Fox Cut a Deal

The Fox Audio Network has announced a new advertising and distribution deal with Spotify’s Megaphone, which will become Fox Audio Network’s exclusive hosting platform for their slate of shows.

Dan Realson, Senior Vice President, Digital Ad Sales, Fox News Media said, “Podcasts continue to be a popular and rapidly growing medium and we’re excited to collaborate with Spotify’s Megaphone to bring this opportunity directly to the advertising marketplace.”

FOX Audio Network advertising will be managed by the Fox Ad Sales team with additional inventory being sold through the Spotify Audience Network. Fox will also use Megaphone to help monetize, measure, and grow Fox’s podcast content and audiences through its publishing and monetization tools.