Radio One Going Incognito in Charlotte

Radio One in Charlotte is adding Incognito to its lineup on WOSFHD2 (102.5 The Block). Incognito will host the 7pm to midnight shift beginning Monday. His show Posted on The Corner with Incognito is syndicated in several markets.

Incognito began his career in Columbus, Georgia, adding a handful of rural radio markets within the state before landing a part-time job in Atlanta. He then headed to the Buckeye state where he was heard on all Urban One stations in Ohio. His rapid rise continued, picking up stations in Detroit, Michigan and Indianapolis, Indiana and in the midst of the pandemic, Atlanta, Georgia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson, Operations Manager for Radio One, Inc. Charlotte says, “’Posted on the Corner with Incognito’ has continued to be a proven winner in key markets, and I’m looking forward to bringing his talent, energy and excitement to the Queen City on 102.5 The Block.”

Incognito added, “The Queen City has always been one of my favorite cities. To have the opportunity to connect with the listeners of the community is something I’ve been waiting on for a while… #PostedOnTheCorner weeknights in Charlotte… I vow to keep Char-Lit!! ”