Lanai Takes Afternoons in Hawaii  

Pacific Media Group has hired comedian, TV host and actor Lanai to Honolulu radio on KUMU-FM. Beginning March 7, “Lanai’s Traffic Jam” will air weekdays from 2pm to 7pm.

“As a proud member of this community, the decision to join the Pacific Media Group Ohana was easy and I’m excited to return to Honolulu radio on 94.7 KUMU. I get to play music by many of the artists and songs I helped debut back in the day,” says Lanai. “Radio provides a direct and interactive connection with the audience at home, at work and at play. There’s nothing else like it!” His experience extends to radio shows in Tokyo and Fukuoka, Japan, the popular podcast “It’s a Hawaii Thing”, Food Networks’ “Great Food Truck Race”, as a co-host on Anthony Bourdain’s “NO Reservations”, and most recently as Jake in season 6 of “Hawaii 5-0”. You can listen to