Saga Charleston Radiothon Success

Saga Communications stations in Charleston, SC raised more than $131,000 in a two-day Radiothon. The Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital benefits from the fundraiser.

The money, $131,444 will go toward research, equipment, programs and care at the hospital. No child is turned away regardless of ability to pay.

The Saga Communications group in Charleston includes: WAVF-FM (101.7 Chuck FM), WCKN-FM (92.5 Kickin’ Country), WMXZ-FM (Mix 95.9), WSPO-AM (Heaven 1390/100.1), WXST-FM (Star 99.7), WXST HD2 (99.3 The Box).