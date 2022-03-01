BFOA Awards Gala Entertainment

Broadway, film, and TV star Norm Lewis will be the featured entertainment at the upcoming Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike Award Gala. The event is set for March 14 at the Plaza Hotel in NYC.

Lewis is an Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee and the first African American actor to perform in the title role in Broadway’s long-running production of Phantom of the Opera. He has appeared in numerous Broadway productions and in films, television shows, and regional theatre productions.

For information on the Golden Mike Award gala can be found Here.