Rascoe Named Host of Weekend Edition  

NPR has selected Ayesha Rascoe to host its Sunday morning edition of Weekend Edition Sunday, which is heard on 794 public radio stations. Before joining NPR, Rascoe worked for Reuters.

Rascoe’s first day on the air will be March 27.

“I am beyond honored to take on this role and work with the fabulous team behind Weekend Edition Sunday. Covering the White House for NPR has been the highlight of my career so far. At NPR, I’ve found my voice and worked with amazing colleagues. I’ve also been privileged to get to know the dedicated listeners who make up the heart of public radio,” said Rascoe. “While I will miss the Washington Desk, I look forward to connecting to listeners every Sunday. And one day, I’m going to solve one of those puzzles!”

“Ayesha brings multi-faceted experience to the host chair, having covered some of the pivotal moments in recent history from her vantage point as NPR’s White House correspondent,” said Sarah Gilbert, NPR’s Vice President for News Programming.

Prior to joining NPR, Rascoe covered the White House for Reuters, chronicling Obama’s final year in office and the early days of the Trump administration. Rascoe began her reporting career at Reuters, covering energy and environmental policy news, such as the 2010 BP oil spill and the U.S. response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011. She also spent a year covering energy legal issues and court cases. She graduated from Howard University in 2007 with a B.A. in journalism.