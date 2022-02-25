New Milwaukee Urban Alt Channel

WYMS-88.9FM in Milwaukee is offering HYFIN, a new Urban Alternative channel. The non-commercial Radio Milwaukee station offering will feature multiple styles of Black music.

“A hyphen is a connector that bridges the gap between words or parts of words, bringing them together,” said Tarik Moody, PD. “That’s how HYFIN will function – as a bond between multiple styles of Black music, connecting the culture. The name also represents the many identities within our community.”

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is providing a $450,000 grant to Radio Milwaukee to help create the new channel. HYFIN is slated to launch on June 19, which is Juneteenth Day, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.