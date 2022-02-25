N.Y. Finger Lakes Region Radiothon

More than $13,000 was raised by Lite Rock 97.3 (WYXL-FM) Ithaca. The Wine & Dine Radiothon benefits the United Way of Tompkins County.

For 13 hours, Dave Ashton and Jen Mattison of Lite Rock 97.3 hosted the Wine & Dine Radiothon live, and they auctioned a different restaurant and wine or beer pairing every hour to listeners with the highest bid. Restaurants donated a $200 gift certificate, and each Finger Lakes Region winery or brewery donated a case of wine or beer.

“Once again this year the outpouring of support from our listeners and our community for our neighbors in need blows me away. It’s a collaborative effort between our excellent sales and promotions team and the United Way and I thank all who made this year’s Radiothon a success,” said Ashton.

“Wine & Dine has raised almost 100,000 for United Way of Tompkins County since we started. It’s an incredible testament to the cohesive relationship between local radio, community, and businesses,” said Chet Osadchey, President/GM.