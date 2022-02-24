New iHM VP Programming Raleigh

Trevor Morini has been named Vice President of Programming for iHeart’s Raleigh market. In addition, Morini will also serve as Program Director for G105 (WDCG-FM).

“Trevor is a positive and creative leader,” said Kirshbom. “He gained extremely valuable experience from the National Programming Group, which he will be bringing to the Raleigh team,” said Alan Kirshbom, Market President. “I am excited to have him back. Welcome home, Trevor!”

Morini most recently served as Format Center Executive Producer for iHeartMedia’s National Programming Group.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the talented programming team in Raleigh,” said Morini. “Together we will build upon their success and continue to grow our market-leading brands, and I am honored to be a part of it.”